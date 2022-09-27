Reluctant Algeria invites rival Morocco to Arab League meet

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Under apparent pressure from other Arab powers, Algeria has agreed to invite its neighbor and rival Morocco to an Arab League summit it’s hosting in Algiers in November. Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Morocco last year, citing hostile actions from its neighbor. The dispute between two important regional players in the Arab world had disrupted planning for the summit. The tensions between Algeria and Morocco stem largely from a dispute around the Western Sahara. Algeria’s justice minister traveled to Morocco’s capital Rabat on Tuesday to hand-deliver the invitation for the Moroccan king. It was not immediately clear if the Moroccan king will accept.

