Procedural dramas jump to front in TV’s opening week

NEW YORK (AP) — If there are two things that are reliable for broadcast television in a changing world, it’s football and franchise procedural dramas. The 10 most-watched scripted programs in the Nielsen co.’s ranking last week all fit this drama category. They included CBS’ “FBI” drama and two of its spinoffs, and each of the Dick Wolf-produced “Chicago” dramas on NBC. The most popular comedy, well out of Nielsen’s top 20, was CBS’ “The Neighborhood.” The CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” was the most-watched non-Sunday night No comedies appeared in Nielsen’s top 20 programs for the week of Sept. 19 through the 25th.

