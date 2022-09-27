Maine man convicted of 11 charges stemming from Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maine man who joined rioters at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of 11 charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers. Prosecutors say Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, charged to the front line on Jan. 6, 2021, and assaulted several officers. A widely shared photo captured Fitzsimons with a bloody face after encounters on that day. A judge who heard testimony issued the verdicts Tuesday. The 39-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.

