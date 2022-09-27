Kurdish militants attack Turkish police, kill themselves

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on police in southern Turkey and later killed themselves by detonating bombs. One police officer was killed in the attack that occurred late on Monday, while a second officer and a civilian were wounded. Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attack was carried out by two women affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The women fired on police, touching off clashes with security officers. Wounded during the clashes, the women detonated bombs and killed themselves, the minister said. The PKK has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

