Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?
By JOHN HANNA and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ only Democrat in Congress is hoping abortion-rights voters remain fired up enough to save her swing-district seat even if some of them blame her party for housing and grocery prices. Democrat Sharice Davids is seeking a third term against Amanda Adkins, a former corporate executive and former chair of the state’s Republican Party. Adkins says President Joe Biden and Democratic incumbents have ruined the national economy. Democrats are painting Adkins as an anti-abortion extremist. She supported a failed proposal to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to restrict or ban abortion, while Davids opposed it.