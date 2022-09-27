Haaland: ‘Traumatic’ history shown in Brown v. Board schools

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has joined House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in visiting a rural South Carolina school that is now part of a National Park Service program to safeguard institutions connected to the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregated schools unconstitutional. Legislation signed by President Joe Biden in May added two South Carolina schools to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park. They are Scott’s Branch High School, a so-called equalization school for Black students created just miles from Summerton High School, which served only white students. Haaland and Clyburn both spoke about the importance of preserving and learning from America’s history.

