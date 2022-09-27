Former student convicted of spying for Chinese government

CHICAGO (AP) — A former graduate student has been convicted of spying for the Chinese government. A federal jury in Chicago convicted 31-year-old Ji Chaoqun on Monday. He was accused of gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. who had knowledge about aerospace technology and other technologies. The Chicago Tribune reports that jurors acquitted the Chinese national of two wire fraud counts alleging he lied to the U.S. Army when he applied to become a reservist in 2016. A sentencing date was not immediately set. Ji could face as many as 10 years in prison for his conviction for acting as an unregistered Chinese agent.

