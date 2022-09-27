China’s Xi reappears on state TV amid rumors over absence

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has reappeared on state television after a several-day absence from public view that sparked rumors about the leader’s political fortunes. Xi was shown visiting a display at the Beijing Exhibition Hall. The visit is Xi’s first appearance on television since he returned from a regional summit in Uzbekistan last weekend. Under Chinese pandemic regulations, he would need to stay in quarantine for a week after returning. China’s opaque system frequently gives rise to rumors of political infighting or attempted coups, despite the stable nature of the authoritarian surveillance state that cracks down relentlessly on any sign of dissent.

