Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have filed eight felony counts against a man who infiltrated a police facility while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise. Police say 47-year-old Donald Patrick of Waukegan was charged Tuesday with five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and three counts of burglary. He’s due in bond court Wednesday. It’s not clear whether Patrick has an attorney who might comment on the charges. Police say Patrick grabbed at least two guns during the incident Monday before he was shot and wounded by an officer. Patrick was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

