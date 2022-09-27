Canada sees suspected carbon monoxide cases in wake of Fiona

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island (AP) — A Canadian hospital says it is treating several patients for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as many people in the Atlantic area hit by post-tropical storm Fiona are using generators for electricity. More than 180,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity by late Tuesday afternoon — more than 122,000 of them in Nova Scotia province and about 61,000 in Prince Edward Island province. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island says it is treating between five and 10 patients for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. The hospital is asking people to come to its emergency department only for urgent or critical health problems.

