Bills coordinator Dorsey erupts in close loss to Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat. He can, however, appreciate a need to contain his emotions after a video clip showed his volatile eruption in the visitors’ coaches booth following Buffalo’s 21-19 loss to Miami on Sunday. Dorsey was shown ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table before trashing his game notes in a 7-second clip captured by CBS. Dorsey says everyone’s human, before adding he’s going to learn from what happened.

