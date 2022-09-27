$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy

A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest hit by the storm. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing building moveable sea gates that would remain open during calm periods and be closed when major storms approach. The proposed barriers have drawn opposition from property owners who worry about how they would look, and environmentalists concerned about adverse effects on water quality and natural ecosystems.

