$100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered in police van

Lawyers for a Black man who was paralyzed in June when a police van braked suddenly has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city of New Haven, Connecticut. Randy Cox was being driven to a police station on a weapons charge when the driver braked and caused Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says Cox’s legal team filed the federal negligence lawsuit Tuesday to ensure Cox is compensated for his suffering. The mayor says that Cox’s treatment was unacceptable and that the city is committed to making sure something similar doesn’t happen again.

