Venezuela rejects UN report detailing torture, rights abuses

GENEVA (AP) — The government of Venezuela has rejected a report by an independent experts working with the United Nations’ top human rights body who allege that President Nicolas Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents. Detainees allegedly endured electric shocks, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody. Venezuela’s ambassador in Geneva characterized the document on Monday as a “pseudo-report” with “obscure interests” against the South American country. He complained of a “terrible politicization” of the 47-member-state body, saying the report “goes beyond the limits of the unspeakable, incorporating direct accusations against the president and other high authorities” of Venezuela.

By JAMEY KEATEN and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.