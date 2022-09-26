UK: TikTok may face big fine over children’s data protection

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say TikTok could face a 27 million-pound ($29 million) fine over a possible breach of U.K. data protection law by failing to protect children’s privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform. The Information Commissioner’s Office said it has issued the social media company a legal document that precedes a potential fine. It said TikTok may have processed the data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent, and processed “special category data” including ethnic and racial origin without legal grounds to do so. It also said TikTok may have failed to provide transparent, easily understood information to its users. The body said its findings are not final. TikTok said it will respond to the allegations soon.

