Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:30 AM

UAE, home to global hub Dubai, to ease virus restrictions

KION

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates, home to global business and travel hub Dubai, will ease masking requirements imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities say that as of Wednesday, the wearing of face masks will no longer be required in public places, except for medical facilities, mosques and public transportation. Masks will also be optional in schools. But food service workers and anyone confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 are still required to wear one.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content