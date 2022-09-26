UAE, home to global hub Dubai, to ease virus restrictions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates, home to global business and travel hub Dubai, will ease masking requirements imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities say that as of Wednesday, the wearing of face masks will no longer be required in public places, except for medical facilities, mosques and public transportation. Masks will also be optional in schools. But food service workers and anyone confirmed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 are still required to wear one.

