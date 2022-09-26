Turkey vows to defend interests against Greece amid tensions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Greek ambassador to protest the alleged deployment of dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles to Greek islands which Ankara says should remain demilitarized in line with international treaties. Turkey’s president warned Monday that Turkey wouldn’t hold back on defending its interests against Greece. Turkish media published aerial images allegedly showing showed the deployment of armored vehicles to the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesbos. The situation has heightened tensions between the two NATO countries. The state-run Anadolu Agency said Turkey summoned the Greek ambassador on Monday and also filed a protest with Washington. Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues.

By SUZAN FRASER and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

