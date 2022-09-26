Syria raps US-led coalition forces, oil losses in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria’s top diplomat is pressing for a U.S.-led military coalition to get out of his country. Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also told the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders on Monday that Damascus wants compensation for losses suffered by its oil and gas industry during an 11-year-long and ongoing civil war. Mekdad spoke on the closing day of the annual “debate,” where Russia’s war in Ukraine has taken up much of the discussion. But the six days of speeches still formed a mosaic of global issues, national priorities, regional rivalries and more.

