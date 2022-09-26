Sudan officials warn of disease from unidentified bodies

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese medical officials have warned that more than 1, 500 unidentified bodies piled up in Sudan’s mortuaries could lead to an outbreak of diseases. The medical officials Monday made the claim as they argued against the need for any further investigation into the causes of death. In May, more than 2,000 unidentified corpses were found in several Sudanese mortuaries. The head of Sudan’s public prosecution authorized the mass burial of the bodies last month. Families of missing relatives and campaign groups see the decision as an attempt to conceal evidence of the killing of hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators by Sudanese armed forces.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.