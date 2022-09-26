Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore on Wednesday. The letter was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo says state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. Agape’s lawyer tells the Kansas City Star that Vescovo’s assertions are “100% false.”

