Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
You may assume that having more money in retirement will make you happier. And you’d probably be right. But finances aren’t the only factor that contributes to a joyful post-employment period. Your health, relationships and sense of purpose play a significant role, too. Plus, research has found that a little bit of optimism can go a long way. If you want to enjoy a happier retirement, start by looking at the things you can control — your outlook on the world, your attitude about aging and your willingness to learn new things.