Japan protests Russia’s expulsion of official, denies spying

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has protested to Russia over the detention of a Japanese consulate official on espionage allegations, denying the allegations and accusing Russian authorities of abusive interrogation. The Foreign Ministry says the official was interrogated with his eyes covered, his hands and head pressed and immobilized. It is demanding an apology and steps to avoid a similar situation in the future. The consulate official has been released. Japan has joined other Group of Seven nations in sanctioning against Russia over its war against Ukraine, straining Tokyo’s relations with Moscow.

