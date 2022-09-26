Gun reported stolen found after amusement park shooting

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a gun found after a weekend shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people had been reported stolen in Ohio last year. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found after Saturday night’s shooting at Kennywood Park indicated that the firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021. Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.