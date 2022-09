BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman says the German leader has tested positive for the coronavirus. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told dpa that Scholz has mild symptoms and immediately entered isolation. He has canceled all public appearances this week but plans to take part virtually in internal government meetings, Hebestreit said. Scholz returned from a two-day official trip to the Gulf States on Sunday.

