Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. “It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing. Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and later testified that the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol was the result of widespread failures.

