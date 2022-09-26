Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio has died at age 85. Florio spent 15 years in Congress before his 1989 election as governor. He served a single term leading the state before voters turned him out — after the Democrat pushed through a tax increase and expanded state sales tax. His death was confirmed by his law partner and by current Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Long after he left office, Florio continued to be an active voice and weighed in on several issues. He was a regular in the halls of the statehouse during legislative sessions.

