Families of Mexico’s missing students march on anniversary
By MARÍA VERZA
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 have marched on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments. The families said Monday that on one hand, the government appeared to be advancing, but on the other they saw “internal wars” in an administration that “succumbs to military power.” Clemente Rodríguez, father of one of the students who were attacked by security forces and a drug gang in the southern state of Guerrero, says “There are a lot of contradictory things.”