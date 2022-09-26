Ethiopia: UN truck hit by debris from apparent drone strike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says flying debris from an apparent drone strike has damaged a World Food Program truck in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region. Ethiopian forces and rival Tigray ones recently chose renewed fighting over peace. Witnesses say Ethiopia’s military has used drone strikes on many occasions in the conflict. The government in a statement accused Tigray forces of transporting fighters in trucks “illegally” painted with U.N. logos. Humanitarian groups have struggled to deliver aid for an estimated 13 million people inside Tigray and in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions amid the fighting.

