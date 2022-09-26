Egyptian cleric revered by Muslim Brotherhood dies at 96

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian cleric seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96. His death was announced on his official website. He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the military’s overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt. For many years while living in exile, he had a popular talk show on Qatar’s Al-Jazeera network and often weighed in on controversial political topics.

By JOSEPH KRAUSS and LUJAIN JO Associated Press

