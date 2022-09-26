Death toll from boat capsize in Bangladesh rises to 41

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers have recovered 17 more bodies from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41. News reports say scores of people remain missing from the accident on Sunday. Police say the boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in northern Bangladesh. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday. Police say many people were able to swim ashore. About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.

