Belgian justice minister under protection over kidnap plot

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s justice minister remains under protection after four people suspected of taking part in an alleged plot to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands over the weekend. Vincent Van Quickenborne said he is “safe and in good hands.” The federal prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Monday that an automatic weapon and a bottle of gasoline had been found in a vehicle spotted in the city of Kortrijk. Van Quickenborne is the city mayor.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.