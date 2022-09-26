9 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a gunman has killed nine people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five underaged students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and the area around it has been fenced off, the official said. No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

