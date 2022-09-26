2 more arrests in deadly attack during Norway Pride festival

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting during the Norwegian capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. The total number of suspects is now at four. A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested shortly after the June shootings in Oslo’s nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. A second Norwegian man is being sought internationally. Police said Monday two more suspects were arrested Sunday. Both are known to the police, authorities said, adding that they are residents of Oslo.

