Retired senior army officer shot dead by Myanmar guerrrilla

BANGKOK (AP) — A retired high-ranking officer in Myanmar’s military has been shot dead at his home in the country’s biggest city, Yangon, the latest such killing attributed to militants opposed to army rule. An urban guerrilla group claimed responsibility for the attack on Maj. Gen. Ohn Thwin, who also had served as Myanmar’s ambassador to Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa. His son-in-law was also killed. The military government’s spokesperson confirmed their deaths. Ohn Thwin is believed to be the highest-ranking active or retired military officer assassinated since the army seized power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread public opposition. Urban guerrillas have targeted officials, military members and suspected informers.

