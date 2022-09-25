Pakistan police arrest journalist they say aided son’s crime
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a veteran journalist for his alleged involvement in his son’s beating death of his new wife at their suburban home. Police said Sunday that Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in the capital of Islamabad and was accused of aiding his son. Police were to interrogate him for his role in the death of Sara Inam, 37, who married Amir’s son Shahnawaz four months ago. Pakistan has a bad track record regarding freedom of expression and several journalists have been assaulted and detained by police in recent months.