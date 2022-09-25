Skip to Content
Fire breaks out at world’s biggest produce market in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Paris firefighters are battling a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies France’s capital and the surrounding region with much of its fresh food. Footage shared on social media showed a tower of dark smoke billowing from Sunday’s fire at the Rungis market. It bills itself as the largest fresh produce market in the world. Firefighters are urging people to stay away from the area, in the south of Paris, while they tackle the blaze.

