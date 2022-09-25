‘Don’t Worry Darling’ shrugs off drama, opening with $19.2M

After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the box office. The film debuted with $19.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. For an original film that cost $35 million to make, a $19.2 million launch was solid — and slightly more than the studio had forecast. A large number of moviegoers turned up to see what all the fuss was about. Last week’s top film, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African epic “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, slid to second place with $11.1 million. The rerelease of James Cameron’s “Avatar” grossed $10 million domestically, 13 years after its initial run in theaters.

