Benetton, Ferrari close Milan Fashion Week with bold moves

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week has come to a close after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal. More designers of color were represented than ever and a host of new talent made their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council also put the spotlight on sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night that recognize practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was putting the spotlight on sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth in an already gridlocked city.

