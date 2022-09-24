Pope appeals to the young to save the planet, find peace

ASSISI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has traveled to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint to deliver an appeal aimed at young people in hopes they can help save the Earth and make the world’s economy more attentive to the poor. During his brief visit Saturday to the hill town in central Italy, Francis called for “courage” in abandoning fossil fuels. He said he was pinning much hope on the young because older generations didn’t know how to protect the planet and to secure peace. He addressed a gathering of some 1,000 young people, some of them young economists and others who are involved in efforts including start-ups, focused on helping the environment. The participants came from all over the world.

