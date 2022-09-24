Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine. An official with the concert arena in Krakow where Waters had been scheduled to perform in April said the musician’s manager had withdrawn the April performances without giving a reason. City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata. Waters wrote an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West.