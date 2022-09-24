On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders recapped a series of grievances about Kyiv’s government and the West. The address was Russia’s chance to respond to days of denunciations from the podium at the premier annual gathering of presidents, premiers, monarchs and government ministers. Lavrov claims the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. The West maintains that it’s Russia doing that.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.