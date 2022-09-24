Israeli troops kill Palestinian after alleged car-ramming

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media and officials say Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of soldiers patrolling in the occupied West Bank. Saturday’s incident took place near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank. The area has been the flashpoint of the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in the occupied territory since 2016. Israeli troops have been carrying out stepped-up activity in the northern West Bank since a series of deadly Palestinian attacks inside Israel last spring. Several attackers came from the area. Israeli officials say they are on heightened alert for violence ahead of the Jewish new year, which begins Sunday night.

