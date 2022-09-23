Wily seal that cruised to pond surrenders at police station

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A wayward seal that wandered into a Massachusetts pond has surrendered to police after initially evading authorities’ attempts to capture him. The seal showed up in Shoe Pond in the city of Beverly earlier this month after evidently traveling there by river and drainage pipe. Firefighters and wildlife experts tried to capture the wily animal on Thursday without success. Early Friday morning, however, the animal left Shoe Pond and appeared at the side door of the nearby police station. The seal, nicknamed “Shoebert,” was corralled and taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. Aquarium staff say Shoebert will get a medical exam before being released near other seals.

