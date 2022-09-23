Protesters disrupt hearing on Hopkins police force

BALTIMORE (AP) — Protesters disrupted a public hearing on Johns Hopkins University’s proposed police force, prompting officials to move the event to an online-only format. News outlets report that students took over the stage Thursday night to protest the creation of a private armed police force. The meeting was the first in a series meant for the community to give feedback on a draft memorandum of understanding between the university and Baltimore Police. The document details how the university would create a force to patrol its campuses. Critics, including students, faculty and the community, have questioned how the police force will be held accountable.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.