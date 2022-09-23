In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week’s third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation. Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei. Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway Friday with a surprise theatrical reveal. For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride. For the final walkthrough, the 68 sets of twins met in the center, grasping hands and reuniting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.