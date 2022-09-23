Hundreds demand cancellation of Japanese ex-leader’s funeral

TOKYO (AP) — Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners in a Tokyo park. One demonstrator said Abe’s policies supported war and he feared a step back to militarism. Abe was one of Japan’s most divisive postwar leaders because of his revisionist view of wartime history, support for a stronger military, and what critics call an autocratic approach and cronyism. Opposition to the state funeral has also grown because of politicians’ close ties to the Unification Church, which the suspect allegedly said ruined his life. The funeral is scheduled to be held Tuesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.