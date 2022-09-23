1 dead, more than 20 missing after boat sinks off Cambodia
By SOPHENG CHEANG
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian authorities are searching for more than 20 people in the Gulf of Thailand after their boat sank near Cambodia’s Koh Tang island. Authorities say the small fishing vessel with 41 Chinese nationals on board foundered near the island on Thursday and video apparently shot from a rescue boat showed many on board crowded at the bow as the stern began to dip under the water. Eighteen people were rescued at the time but another 23 were reported missing. Police say one was found alive on Friday and another was found dead.