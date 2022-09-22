US to step up its criticism of Russia at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies plan to ramp up criticism of Russia for its war in Ukraine and press other countries to join in their forceful condemnations of the conflict. The U.S. will make the case at the U.N. Security Council that Russia should face further censure and isolation for its invasion. It comes a day after President Joe Biden assailed Russian leader Vladimir Putin for what he called egregious violations of the U.N. Charter and international law. Senior U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken will confront his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a council meeting with a litany of allegations.

By MATTHEW LEE and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

