Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic says at the Laver Cup that he is hoping for positive news. Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion and has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park. But he was deported from Australia last January after a legal saga. The 35-year-old Djokovic has insisted he will not get the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus. He was not able to enter two of this season’s four Grand Slam tournaments. That includes the U.S. Open.

