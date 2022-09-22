Skip to Content
Uganda confirms 7 Ebola cases, races to halt outbreak

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola infections as authorities try to track down 43 contacts of known Ebola patients. The news came Thursday, two days after authorities in the East African country announced an outbreak of the contagious disease. A total of eight deaths, including one confirmed, are “attributable to the virus.” That is according to Dr. Henry Kyobe, a Ugandan military officer who is tracking Ebola cases. He spoke of a “rapidly evolving” situation where “we think cases may rise in a few days.” The epicenter of the outbreak is the central Ugandan district of Mubende, whose main town lies along a highway into the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

